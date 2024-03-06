MAN appoints Alabi as Assistant Director, Corporate Affairs

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the leading advocacy voice of manufacturers in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Dr Segun Alabi, as its new Assistant Director, Corporate Affairs and Communications (Corporate Services).

MAN Director General, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alabi was former Head, Corporate communication, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), and was Head, Corporate Affairs and Programmes at the Chartered Institute of Director (CIoD).

Ajayi-Kadir described Alabi as a talented corporate affairs professional with diverse experience in the financial, real estate, business membership, organisation and manufacturing sectors.

He said he would be an added value and a real asset to the association, as it continues to promote the interest of manufacturers by deepening sector-based advocacy and partnership with national and international economic actors.

“He has focused on reputation management, government relations, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) management, stakeholder management, public policy advocacy and social media management at various levels.

“He is also a consummate corporate communications professional, who possesses the qualities of a communication connoisseur, with a canny ability to manage and disseminate information to a competitive advantage,” he said.

Speaking on his appointment, Alabi expressed excitement about joining the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), saying indeed it is a dream come true.

Alabi noted that while the task ahead was enormous, it was also achievable.(NAN)

By Rukayat Moisemhe