Man appears in court for allegedly raping 20-year-old lady in Ebonyi

Godwin, who resides in the same compound with the victim at No. 1 Benedict Okoro Street in Abakaliki, is facing a one-count charge of rape.

A 28-year-old man, Chibueze Godwin was, on Monday, arraigned before an Ebonyi High Court for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl.

Mrs Grace Chima, Counsel to the Victim, applied the court for accelerated hearing for the interest of justice in the matter.

Chima, also the Chairperson of the International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA), Ebonyi chapter, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the defendant is living with the victim in same compound.

“The case has been adjourned for hearing and we will follow the matter for the interest of justice,” she said.