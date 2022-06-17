Man allegedly steals iPhone worth N550,000 from woman

One Raji Nurudeen, 27, on Friday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing an iPhone worth N550,000.

Nurudeen, whose address was not provided, is also charged with stealing a Nokia phone worth N9,500 from same person, Mrs Funmilayo Olofin.

The prosecutor, Mr Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 15 at 4.00 p.m. at New Goshen Land, Ososami, Ibadan.

Amusan said that theft contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 14, for substantive pohearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

