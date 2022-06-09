Man allegedly murders pregnant wife, stabs self in Badagry

The police command in Lagos State on Thursday confirmed a report of killing of a woman with four months pregnancy by her 25-year-old husband, Wasiu Olanrewaju.

The alleged murder occurred at Araromi-Ale Community, Oko-Afo, Badagry in Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State.

The spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in

Lagos that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, for more investigation.

“The man is still on admission at a hospital in Badagry; he will be taken to SCID, Panti, Yaba, when he is stable.

“He will be charged to court,” he said.

A reliable source had told NAN that Olanrewaju and his wife, Fathia, were always at loggerheads and their latest quarrel led to stabbing of the 21-year-old woman by the man, resulting in her death.

“Another quarrel erupted and the woman was heard saying she would not agree with him,” an eyewitness told NAN.

The witness said that the woman made the statement on her way back home.

“Olanrewaju had laid ambush in the room with a knife.

“Immediately she came inside the room, he used the knife to stab her.

“Realising what he did, Olanrewaju attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself on the stomach in the presence of his two-year-old son,’’ the source alleged.

He said that neighbours rushed to the scene and saw Fathia dead and Olanrewaju struggling.

“Seeing Olanrewaju struggling to survive and Fathia already dead, they went and reported at Morogbo Police Station,” he said.

According to the source, the police moved Fathia’s corpse to the morgue of the General Hospital, Badagry, and rushed her husband to the emergency unit of the hospital.

Dr Olatunde Bakare, the Medical Director of the general hospital, said that the couple was brought in on June 7.

According to the medical director, Fathia was brought in dead while Olanrewaju is alive.

“Olanrewaju is a bit stable now after receiving treatment for two days, but the remains of his wife are in our mortuary,” he said. (NAN)

