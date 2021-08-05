Man, 60, in court for allegedly receiving stolen generator

A 60-year-old man, Salisu Ibrahim, was, on Thursday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly receiving a stolen generator.

Ibrahim, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of receiving a stolen generator.

The Prosecutor, Insp Elijah Adejare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 1 at about 11:00 am at Aramoko-Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti.

Adejare said that the defendant received one Lister generator, valued at N120,000, from one Richard Ejiro and property of one Ilesanmi Babalola.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 427 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Timi Omotosho, prayed the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs D.M. Kay-Williams, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Sept. 1, for hearing. (NAN)

