Man, 60, docked over alleged impersonation, assault

A 60-year-old man, Faboyede Ojo, was on Monday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged impersonation and assault.

Ojo, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of impersonation and assault.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 13 in Aramoko, Ekiti.

Okunade alleged that the defendant, not being a person serving in the Nigeria Police Force, did impersonate a police officer.

He also alleged that the defendant assaulted one Alhaji Usman Salawudeen.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 109 and 351 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Mr Chris Omokhafe, counsel to the defendant, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adedayo Oyebanji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Oyebanji said the surety must provide evidence of landed property.

He adjourned the case till Nov.22 for hearing. (NAN)

