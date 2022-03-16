Man, 59, faces N1.5m fraud charge

By Chinyere Omeire

A 59-year-old man, John Chibueze, who allegedly obtained the sum of N1.5 million under false pretences, on Wednesday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing preferred against him.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 14, at about 2:00 p.m., at Igando, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N1.5 million from the complainant, Mr Charles Osafile, under the guise of selling a Toyota Camry car to him.

Aigbokhan said the defendant did not sell the vehicle to the complainant, but converted the money to his own personal use.

He said the offences contravened sections 287 and 315 (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr E.O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until April 4, for mention. (NAN)

