Man, 56, docked over alleged N775, 000 theft

A 56-year-old man, Odinaka Ihenacho, who allegedly stole N775, 000 was on Tuesday brought by Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ihenacho of no fixed address is facing a count charge of theft.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between March and November, 2020, at Balogun Market, Trade Fair Complex, area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said the defendant stole N775, 000 belonging to one Kingsley Ogwu, the complainant.