Man, 52, faces N1m car fraud charge

A 52-year-old man, Gbenga Oluyinka, was on Wednesday brought before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over an alleged N1 million car fraud. The defendant, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing. The Prosecution, Insp. Christopher Okoliko, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences on Sept. 2, 2020 at Babs Animashaun Road, Surulere, Lagos.

Okoliko said that the defendant fraudulently obtained N1 million from the complainant, Mr Gbenga Adejobi, under the pretext of selling a Toyota Corolla to him, but failed to do so. “The defendant and his accomplices forged some documents and presented themselves as dealers of Toyota cars. “Oluyinka used the forged documents and obtained N1 million from the complainant, under the guise of selling the car to him, but failed to do so,” Okoliko said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the police.

The Magistrate, Jadesola Ajayi, granted Oluyinka bail of N300, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum. Ajayi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government. The magistrate then, adjourned the case until March 3 for mention. (NAN)