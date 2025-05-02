Man, 52, docked over alleged visa fraud of N1.9m

A 52-year-old man, Omoruyi Celestine, on Friday appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan over an alleged N1.9 million visa fraud.Celestine,

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

A 52-year-old man, Omoruyi Celestine, on Friday appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan over an alleged N1.9 million visa fraud.Celestine, a resident of the Seventh Day area in Oke-Bola, Ibadan, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecuting counsel, Cpl. Akeem Akinloye, told the court that the defendant allegedly obtained the sum between Nov. 15, 2022, and April 17, 2024, from one Ambrose Manyawo under the pretext of securing a Canadian visa for his son, Fabata Ambrose.

Akinloye further alleged that the defendant, however, failed to fulfill the promise and instead converted the money to personal use.

The offences, he said, contravene Sections 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Chief Magistrate Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1.5 million, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 12 for hearing(NAN)(www nannews.com.ng)