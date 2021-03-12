The Police on Friday arraigned a 51-year-old man, Michael Adebori for allegedly stealing foodstuffs valued at N1, 013, 000 in a Badagry Magistrate’s Court, Lagos.

Adebori, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ayodele Adeosun told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 15, 2020 at about 2:00p.m., at Ajagamibor Market, Aradagun, Badagry area of Lagos.

Adeosun said that the defendant stole two bags of beans valued at N400, 000, two bags of wheat valued at N334, 000, three bags of guinea corn valued at N54, 000 and nine bags of foreign rice at N225, 000.

“The total amount of the foodstuffs stolen is N1, 013, 000 properties of one Emmanuel Nwankwage, the complainant.

“The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the prosecutor said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in the like sum.

Hotepo adjourned the case until April 13, for hearing. (NAN)

