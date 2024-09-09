Man, 48, in court over assault

A 48-year-old man, Ojo Samuel, was on Monday arraigned before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly assaulting a woman.

By Adepote Arowojobe

Samuel, facing a two-count charge of conspiracy to wit felony and assault, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences on May 21 at Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The prosecutor said Samuel and others at large unlawfully assaulted one Mrs Omowunmi Rukayat with fists and blows on her chest, slapping her many times.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 412 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The Magistrate, A. O. Ogbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with a surety in like sum.

The case was subsequently adjourned to Sept. 26 for mention. (NAN)