Man, 47, pleads guilty to motorcycle fraud charge

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on Tuesday remanded in prison, a 47-year old man, Adamu Ashimu, who pleaded guilty to obtaining a Bajaj motorcycle under false pretences.

Ashimu of no fixed residential address, pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the accused person committed the offences on May10 at Aguda, Surulere lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that Ashimu deliberately defrauded the complainant, one Vero Ehidianhem of the sum of N370, 000.

He added that the complainant gave the motorcycle to Ashimu on hire purchase, but he failed to make the N20,000 weekly payment they both agreed on.

The offences, Ekhueorohan said, contravened sections 280 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, ordered that Ashimu be kept in Ikoyi Prisons until July 8 for facts and sentence. (NAN)

