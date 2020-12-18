Man, 47, in court over damage of N3m fence

A 47-year-old man, Oladosu Dauda, on Friday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, in Lagos State, for allegedly destroying a fence worth N3million.

Dauda, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and wilful damage.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the both counts of the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with five other persons still at large on Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. at Ajebo Village, Oreta, Ikorodu.