Man, 47, docked for obtaining money by false pretence

By Adepote Arowojobe

A 47-year-old man, Chidi Ofiri, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State for alleged N1million visa fraud.

Ofiri, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining N1 million under false pretence and forgery.

The prosecutor, Insp. Christian Okonofua told the court that the defendant committed the offences in 2020 at Ipakodo area of Ikorodu.

Okonofua said that the defendant allegedly collected the sum of N1 million from the complainant, Mrs Abiola Kelechi, with the pretence of wanting to help her process a Spanish Visa.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant also forged a Republic of Seychelles International passport in the name of the complainant knowing fully well that she is a Nigerian.

He told the court that the offences contravened Sections 314 and 365 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Section 314 stipulates 15 years jail term for obtaining under false pretext, Section 365 provides three years imprisonment for forgery.

The Magistrate, Mrs T.A. Shotobi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Shotobi adjourned the case until Sept. 1 for mention. (NAN)

