Man, 45, docked over alleged N4.1m fraud

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 45-year-old man, Ibironke Peter, before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly defrauding a man of more than N4.1 million.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretence and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Amos Adewale, told the court that Ibironke had on March 5, 2020, at Dugbe area in Ibadan, allegedly obtained the sum of N4, 187, 000 from one Afolabi Abayomi.