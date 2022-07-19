Man, 45, docked over alleged multiple shop-breaking, theft

A 45-year old man, Agunbiade Soji, on Tuesday appeared at an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged shop breaking and stealing.Soji, of no fixed address, is facing a four-count charge of shop breaking and theft.

The police prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the Court that the accused committed the offence on July 14 at about 3:00 a.m. at Okesa market in Ado-Ekiti.Akinwale alleged that Soji broke and entered the shop of one Mrs Remi Adeyuyibe and another shop belonging to Mrs Kolawole Grace where he stole N21,950 from each of them.

The accused was also alleged to have broken and entered another shop of one Mrs Anjorin Joseph and stole her Android phone valued at N50,000.The prosecution further alleged that he also broke and entered Mrs Titilope Morayesa’s shop, and stole N10,000 cash.According to him, the offences contravened Sections 325 and 302 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021.The prosecutor asked the Court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges while his counsel, Mr Tunmise Akinwumi, urged the court to grant him bail, promising that he would not jump bail.The Chief Magistrate, Mr Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted the bail in the sum of N60,000 with one surety in like sum.He adjourned the case until Aug.12 for hearing.(NAN)

