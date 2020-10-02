Man, 44, docked for allegedly stealing 2-yr-old baby in Ogun

A 44-year-old man, Adetoro David, on Friday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing a two-year-old baby. David, whose address was not revealed by the court, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy. The Prosecutor, Police Inspector E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and others, still at large, committed the offences on Sept 8 at about 4.30 p.m at Oju-Ore, Ota. Adaraloye said the defendant and his accomplices conspired to steal a 2-year-old baby, Marvelous Oluwole, when the mother sent him and his eldest brother, Kehinde Oluwole, on an errand.

He alleged that the defendant and a woman were standing together when they called Kehinde and his younger brother to come over. When they arrived, the duo gave Kehinde money to go and buy biscuit, while leaving Marvelous with them. Adaraloye said that before Kehinde came back from when he went to buy biscuits, the two had already taken Marvelous away. He said that the defendant was arrested after the case was reported to the Onipanu police station by Kehinde’s mother. The Prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 371(1) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun state Government. The case was adjourned until October. 8 for trial. (NAN)