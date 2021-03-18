A 42-year-old man, Aminu Nurudeen, on Thursday appeared before an Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly obtaining N8 million on false pretence.

Nurudeen, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and obtaining money under false pretences.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 31, 2020 at about 2.00 p.m. at F.C.M.B, Ota, Ogun.

Mustapha said the defendant obtained N8 million from the complainant, Adejayan Abiodun, on the pretext of using the money for business and promised to refund it.

He said the defendant converted the money to personal use and refused to refund the money as agreed.

Mustapha said the offences contravened Sections 390(8)(b) and 419A of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O.L. Oke, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Oke said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until March 23, for further hearing. (NAN)

