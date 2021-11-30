Man, 42, docked for allegedly obtaining N200,000 under false pretence

A 42-year-man, Cletus Ojegbeli, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly obtaining N200,000 under false pretence.

Ojegbeli, of no fixed address, is facing one count charge of obtaining money under false pretence.

The prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 24 at No. 10, Ayagba St., Majidun area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

“The defendant deceitfully collected the sum of N200,000 from one Mr Martins Nwagor through POS transfer to his UBA bank account, on the pretext to dig a borehole at his site in Ogun State, knowing fully well that he will not do it,” Iberedem said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 314(1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 314 stipulates 15 years jail term for obtaining money under false pretence.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr T.A. Elias, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Elias adjourned the case until Dec. 9 for mention. (NAN)

