Man, 42, charged with illegal deal in 700g Hemp

By Sandra Umeh\

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Wednesday, said it had arrested a 42-year old man, Musibau Taiwo, over alleged drug trafficking.

The anti drug agency said that Taiwo would be arraigned before Justice Ayokunke Faji of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on April 8.

NDLEA’s prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, said the suspect would be charged with illegal dealing in cannabis sativa, a substance restricted by law.

Aernan alleged that the defendant committed the offence on March 13. at the Agege Akerele area of Lagos.

He further alleged that the seized Cannabis sativa, weighing 700g, was found in the possession of the suspect when he was arrested.

According to the prosecutor, cannabis is classified as a restricted narcotic or psychotropic substance, just like cocaine, heroine and other hard drugs prohibited by law.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The Act provides for a penalty of life imprisonment for any convicted offender. (NAN)

