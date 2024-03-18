Man, 42, arraigned over alleged N600,000 fraud

A 42-year old man, Chimezie Udeji, was on Monday, arraigned before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged N600,000 fraud.

The defendant whose address was not given, is being charged with fraud.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that Udeji committed the offence sometime in Aug. 2023 at the Ibereko area of Badagry, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendant collected the sum of N600,000 from the complainant, Aluko Gbenga with the pretext of constructing aluminum windows for him.

He said that Udeji did not construct the windows but collected the money from the defendant and ran away.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was apprehended later and handed over to the police for prosecution.

Okuoimose said that the offence contravened Section 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, T.A Popoola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Popoola adjourned the case until April 3 for mention. (NAN)

By Raji Rasak