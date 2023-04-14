Man, 41, remanded for assault

By Raji Rasak

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Friday ordered the remand of a 41-year-old man, Ibrahim Lemo for assaulting a woman.

Chief Magistrate Fadahunsi Adefioye remanded Lemo after he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge bordering on assault.

Adefioye ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Awhajigoh Correctional Centre, Badagry.

He adjourned the case until April 14 for facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP. Clément Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 6, at 2.30 p.m. at Badagry Roundabout shopping complex, Badagry, Lagos.

Okuoimose said Lemo without lawful excuse pressed the breast of the complainant, Zainab Babalola.

He said the defendant also hit the complainant on her left eye and caused her harm after she asked him not to touch her again.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 134 and 170 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)