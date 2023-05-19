Man, 41, docked over alleged assault, malicious damage

Funmilayo Okunade

A 41-year-old man, Isiaka Ayowale, was, on Friday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ over alleged assault and malicious damage.

Ayowale, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of assault, malicious damage and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 17 at about 5:00 p.m. at Matthew Street, Ado-Ekiti.

Adeniyi said that the defendant assaulted one Adepoju Saka by holding him and beating him with fist blow all over his body.

He said that the defendant maliciously damaged the complainant’s Ankara cloth, valued at N10,000.

The police prosecutor further stated that the defendant stole a Tecno C41 cell phone, valued at N32,000, belonging to the complainant.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 185, 329 and 302 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Tope Kolawole, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Dolapo Babalogbon, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till July 7 for hearing. (NAN)