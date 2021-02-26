Man, 40, in court for allegedly impersonating police officer

A self-acclaimed police officer, Amos Tumba, 40, on Friday appeared before a Magistrates’ Court in Tinubu, Lagos, for allegedly parading himself as a police officer.

Tumba, who is facing a charge of impersonation, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 18 at 8.25 p.m. at Falomo Under Bridge, Ikoyi, Lagos.