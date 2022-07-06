Man, 40, faces N1.7m visa scam charge

A 40-year-old man, Dauda Oladejo, who allegedly obtained the sum of N1.7 million from two women under the guise of obtaining traveling documents for them, was, on Wednesday, brought before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and fraud.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the police.

The Prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 6, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at Igando, Lagos.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N1.7 million from the complainants, Miss Oluwatosin Balogun and Miss Abiodun Adedolapo, under the pretext of processing Dubai visas for them.

He said that the defendant did not process the visas, but instead, converted the money to his own.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos Government.

Ariyo, thereafter, adjourned the case till Aug. 29 for mention. (NAN)

