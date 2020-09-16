Man, 40, docked over alleged sexual assault

A 40-year-old man, Adebayo Ojo, was on Wednesday docked before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged sexual assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 6 in Ayegbaju-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of EKiti.

Ikebuilo said that the defendant exposed his manhood and induced an 18-year-old boy to massage it with the intention of deriving sexual pleasure from the act.

She said the offence contravened Section 25(2) and punishable under Section 25(3) of the Ekiti State Gender Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.