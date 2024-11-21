Man, 40, docked over alleged defamation

A 40-year-old Muideen Alayande, on Thursday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, over an alleged defamation.

Alayande, whose address is not provided, was charged with conspiracy, defamation and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between Oct. 7 and 10, at Challenge area of Ibadan.

Adegbite said the defendant and others conspired to publish a defamatory matter in an online television Facebook page against one Mr Ogunnaike.

Adegbite said the defendant in the defamatory publication alleged Ogunnaike of kidnapping, abduction and murder of several persons.

He said the defendant said the social vices mentioned above were the secret of Ogunnaike’s wealth, knowingly to be false.

He said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by engaging in such acts.

Adegbite noted that the offences contravened Sections 516, 375 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwabusayo Osho granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1m with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Osho held that one of the sureties must be a blood relation to the defendant and adjourned the case until Jan. 14, 2025, for hearing. (NAN)