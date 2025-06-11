Man, 40, docked for allegedly biting off suspect’s ear in police detention

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 40-year-old man, Umaru Garuba, before an Akure Magistrates’ Court for allegedly biting off the ear of a suspect in police detention.

By Alaba Olusola Oke

The police Prosecutor, Insp Adebayo Suleiman, told the court that the defendant was arrested on June 5 for stealing N35,000 belonging to one Yakubu Salisu and detained in the A Division Police Station, Akure.

Suleiman said that the defendant, on June 6 in the police station’s cell, used his teeth to cut off the ear of one Tope Oladele who was also in the cell.

The offences, according to him, are contrary to and punishable under Sections 390 and 335 Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. I, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge preferred against him.

The Investigating Police Officer (IPO) in charge of the case, Insp Yetunde Daramola, told the court that a policeman had to force the severed ear out of the defendant’s mouth.

The Defence Counsel, Mr O.O. Oladapo, applied for bail for the defendant in liberal terms, stating that his client was still presumed innocent until otherwise proved.

The Magistrate, Mr Damilola Sekoni, adjourned the case till June 16 for ruling on the bail application. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)