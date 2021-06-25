Man, 40, charged with drug trafficking

 The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged a 40-year-old man, Mamuda, before a Federal High Lagos.

The agency charged Mamuda   peddling 1.2kg of Cannabis Sativa (hemp).

The charged marked  FHC/L/86/2021, is pending before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

Mamuda  will be on June 29.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offences on April 30.

said that Mumuda was arrested at Eleganza in Lekki, Lagos.

According to Aernan, Cannabis  like Cocaine and , is classified as prohibited in the NDLEA Schedule.

Drug trafficking contravenes Sections 11() of the NDLEA Act of 2004, which provides for life imprisonment as a penalty for  the offence. (NAN)

