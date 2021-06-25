Man, 40, charged with drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged a 40-year-old man, Suraju Mamuda, before a Federal High Court Lagos.

The agency charged Mamuda with peddling 1.2kg of Cannabis Sativa (hemp).

The charged marked FHC/L/86c/2021, is pending before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

Mamuda will be arraigned on June 29.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offences on April 30.

He said that Mumuda was arrested at Eleganza in Lekki, Lagos.

According to Aernan, Cannabis like Cocaine and Heroin, is classified as prohibited in the NDLEA Schedule.

Drug trafficking contravenes Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004, which provides for life imprisonment as a penalty for the offence. (NAN)

