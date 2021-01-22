Man, 40, appears in court for alleged cultism, breach of peace

A 40-year-old man, Yinusa Animashaun, on Friday appeared at the Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly belonging to a secret society and breach of public peace.

Animashaun, of no fixed address, is facing a three-count charge of being a member of a secret cult, breach of public peace and unlawfully assembly.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant, and others still at large, committed the offences on Oct. 17, 2020, at about 11.00 a.m. at Ilogbo Elegba, Ajangbadi area of Lagos.