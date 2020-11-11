Man, 39, docked over alleged theft of Motorcycle

The police in Lagos has dragged a 39-year-old Man, Chukwudi Asua before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing a Bajaj Motorcycle valued at N230,000.

The defendant is standing trial on a two count charge bordering on stealing and causing a breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche told the court that the defendant committed the offence in July 2019 at Andromeda, Okokomaiko in Ojo, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant stole a red `Bajaj boxer’ motorcycle with registration number MEK 449 UP from No 25 Surulete St. in Afromedia, belonging to one Chidinma Ukah.

According to prosecution, the defendant also provoked and intimidated the complainant when she attempted to put up a resistance, thereby conducting himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace around the environs.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The offence of stealing attracts a penalty of seven years imprisonment if convicted.

The Magistrate, Mr A.A Adesanya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum who must be gainfully employed.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 19, 2021 for mention.

(NAN)