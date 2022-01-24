Man, 39, docked for allegedly assaulting woman in Ogun

A 39-year-old man, Jubril Omeiza, on Monday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly assaulting a woman with a padlock.

Omeiza, of no fixed address, is facing a charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 22 at about 10.15 a.m. at Akingbade Street, Iyana-Iyesi, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant assaulted the complainant, Mrs Lololade Lawal, with a padlock during an argument, which inflicted injury on her left hand.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Vol.1, Law of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb.7 for further hearing. (NAN)

