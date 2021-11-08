Man, 39, charged with stealing bag containing valuables

The police on Monday arraigned a 39-year-old man, Anthony Ukpo, in Lagos, for allegedly stealing a bag containing valuables.

The defendant, who has no fixed address, is standing trial for conspiracy and stealing before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty

The prosecutor, Insp Ekpo Edet, told the court that the defendant along with others at large, committed the theft on Oct. 23, at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo.

He alleged that the defendant and his accomplices, stole the bag belonging to one Mr Bolaji Ejalonibu.

According to Edet, the bag contained an iPhone worth N85,000, a power bank and charger valued at N10,500 and N60,000.

The prosecution said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 280 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Popoola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until Dec. 21 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...