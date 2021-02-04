Man, 38, docked over alleged forgery, stealing

A 38-year-old man, Korede Omotayo, on Thursday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly forging the document of Leadway Insurance company and using it to dupe innocent people of the sum of N485,000. Omotayo, whose address was not provided, is facing a four-count charge of forgery and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in 2019 and 2020 in Ikorodu. Iberedem said that from January 2019 to February 2020, the defendant collected the sum of N160,000 from one Adesoji Oluwatoyin at Igbogbo area in the name of Leadway insurance but converted it to personal use. He said the defendant also collected the sum of N220,000 from Michael Oshinbowale and N105,000 from one Ibraheem Opeyemi between January 2019 to October 2020 in the name of Leadway insurance company and converted it to his personal use.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened sections 365(1), 287, 287 and 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr T.A Elias, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum with verified addresses. He adjourned the case until March 1, for mention. (NAN)