Man, 38, docked for malicious damage, assault

A 38-year-old man, Fatai Oniwaya, on Tuesday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly attacking Moserekogo community and causing malicious damage to various property.

Oniwaya is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, malicious damage and assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others still at large on Feb. 4, at Moserekogo Community, Makoko, Lagos.

Momah said the defendant and his accomplices armed themselves with dangerous weapons and attacked residents of the community.

“The defendant inflicted injuries on Mr Dauda Eletu, causing him various bodily harm,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 168, 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 7 for mention. (NAN)

