Man, 38, docked for malicious damage, assault

August 17, 2021 Favour Lashem News



A 38-year-old man, Fatai Oniwaya, on Tuesday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly attacking Moserekogo community and causing malicious damage to various property.

Oniwaya is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, malicious damage and assault, to which pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant the offences some others still at on Feb. 4, at Moserekogo Community, Makoko, Lagos.

Momah said the defendant and accomplices armed dangerous weapons and attacked residents of the community.

“The defendant inflicted injuries on Mr Dauda Eletu, causing various bodily harm,” the prosecutor said.

said the offences contravened Sections 168, 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos , 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the until Sept. 7 for mention. (NAN)

