Man, 38, arraigned for alleged N31m fraud

A 38-year-old man, Sunmonu Adewale, was on Friday arraigned in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for allegedly defrauding a businesswoman of N31million.

Sunmonu, whose address was not provided, is facing two counts of fraud and stealing, before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.



Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in August 2022 in Ibadan.

Opaleye said the defendant obtained the N31million from the complainant, Mrs Idowu Oyewole, to help pay her daughter’s school fees in the United Kingdom, which he failed to do.

He said that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

“All efforts made by the complainant proved abortive,” the prosecutor said.



Opaleye said the offences contravened Section 383 and and 419 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N7.5 million with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi ordered that one of the sureties must own a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction and the other surety should be a blood relation of the defendant.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 13 for mention.(NAN)

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade