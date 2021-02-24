Man, 38, arraigned for alleged attempted arson

A 38-year-old man, Peter Agbo, who allegedly attempted to set the Lagos State Ministry of Justice building on fire, appeared before a Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja on Wednesday. Agbo, whose residential address was not provided, is being charged with arson to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, alleged that the defendant unlawfully poured petrol on the ground floor of the ministry of justice building and attempted to set it on fire. Emuerhi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 18 about 5.30 p.m. at the Ministry of Justice premises, Alausa, Ikeja. He said the offence contravened Section 342(a) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 and was punishable with seven years’ jail term for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs J.A. Adegun, granted the defendant N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adegun ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government. The magistrate adjourned the case until March 8 for hearing. (NAN)