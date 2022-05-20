Man, 37, pleads guilty to stealing property worth N148,000

A 37-year old man, Akeem Sobanire who allegedly stole property valued at N148,000, was on Friday docked before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused person, whose address is unknown, is on a count charge of stealing.

Sobanire pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, ordered him to be remanded at the Awarjigor Correctional Centre in Badagry.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 21, 2021, at about 4:00 p.m., at No 6, Hospital Road, Agokanmeh, Badagry, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendant allegedly stole one Elimax generator valued at N65, 000, property of one Kehinde Asogba, the complainant.

“The defendant stole one Tiger generator valued at N25, 000 belonging to one Gbolahan Ladipo.

“Sobanire on May 4, 2022, at about 2:00 p.m., at VIO Yard, Badagry, stole one Laptop valued at N69, 000 and one clipper valued at N9,000.

“The total value of the property stolen is N148, 000,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court adjourned the case until June 1, for a review of facts and possible sentencing. (NAN)

