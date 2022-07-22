Man, 37, pleads guilty to stabbing, stealing

By Chinyere Omeire

An Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 37-year-old man, Olalekan Oluwashina, at a correctional centre after pleading guilty to breaking into a house and stabbing the occupant.

The defendant is standing trial on a six-count charge bordering on causing grevious harm, stealing and breaking and entry.

The prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 30, at 1.00 a.m. at No. 24, Tesjok St., Abaranje Ikotun, Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by roaming the streets of Abaranje and disturbing the peace of the community.

He said that the defendant broke into the premises of a couple, Mr Ogwuegbulam Desmond and Mrs Sandra Desmond.

”The defendant stabbed Sandra with a broken bottle and stole a cash sum of N120,000 belonging to Ogwuegbulam,” Aigbokhan said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 168(d), 245, 287, 310, 339 and 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs K. A. Ariyo, however, remanded him at the correctional centre and adjourned the case until Aug. 23 for facts and sentencing. (NAN)

