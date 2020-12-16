Man, 37, docked over alleged vehicle damage

Dec. 16, 2020 (NAN) A 37-year-old man, Samuel Ojemba, was on Wednesday brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly damaging the windscreen of a tipper lorry.

Ojemba, of no fixed address, is facing a count charge of malicious damage, an offence which he denied.

The Prosecutor, Clement Okuomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 15 at about 10:15a.m at Tipper Garage, Ketu, Ijanikin area of Lagos.