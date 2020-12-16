Man, 37, docked over alleged vehicle damage

Dec. 16, 2020 (NAN) A 37-year-old man, Samuel Ojemba, was on Wednesday brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly damaging the windscreen of a tipper lorry.
Ojemba, of no fixed address, is facing a count charge of malicious damage, an offence which he denied.
The Prosecutor, Clement Okuomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 15 at about 10:15a.m at Tipper Garage, Ketu, Ijanikin area of Lagos.
Okuomose said the defendant unlawfully destroyed the windscreen of one MAN Tipper with registration number JMT 710 YR valued at N45,000 property of one Nwadiobi Celestina, the complainant.
The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 339 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadaunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.
Adefioye adjourned the case until Jan. 14, for further hearing. (NAN)
