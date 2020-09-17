Man, 36, remanded in correctional facility over alleged stealing of tricycle

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded in Correctional Centre a 36-year-old man Aliu Malik for allegedly stealing tricycle machine valued at N670,000
The defendant whose address is unknown, is charged with a count of stealing.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charge.
The Prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Nkem told the Court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 5, at about 5:30 a.m at Aka Road, Ajangbadi area of Lagos.
Nkem said that the defendant stole one unregistered tricycle machine valued at N670,000, property of one Rafiu Adebayo.
“The accused also stole the battery of the tricycle machine valued at N20,000.
“He was arrested by the people and took to police station for prosecution,” said the prosecutor.
Nkem said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, ordered that the defendants should be remanded in correctional centre and adjoured the case until Sept. 22, for mention. (NAN)
