Man, 36, remanded in correctional facility over alleged stealing of tricycle

Nkem said that the defendant stole one unregistered tricycle machine valued at N670,000, property of one Rafiu Adebayo.

“The accused also stole the battery of the tricycle machine valued at N20,000.

“He was arrested by the people and took to police station for prosecution,” said the prosecutor.

Nkem said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.