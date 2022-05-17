Man, 36, in court over alleged illegal electricity reconnection

The police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 36-year -old man, Sunday Umeh, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for alleged illegal reconnection of electricity to his apartment.

Umeh is charged on a count of causing breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 17 on Apode Street, Yakoyo Ojudu, Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant illegally reconnected electricity to his apartment and almost set the entire building ablaze.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant had told the landlady, Mrs Selifat Popoola, and other tenants that he would stop using electricity and stop paying for it.

“Umeh voluntarily disconnected electricity supply to his apartment and criminally went secretly to tap electricity without the owner of the house’s consent,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Layinka, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka adjourned the case until June 6 for trial. (NAN)

