Man, 36, docked over alleged willful damage, escape from custody

By Sandra Umeh

A 36-year-old man, Musa Suraju, who allegedly damaged the side glass of a shuttle bus in a bid to escape prosecution, was on Monday arraigned before an Ojo Magistrate’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate Lateef Layeni on a two-count charge of willful damage and escape from lawful custody, to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 11 at Iyana Iba on Badagry Expressway in Lagos.

Uche said that the defendant damaged the side glass of the shuttle bus, with registration number: GGE 310 YF, with which he was being conveyed to the court over alleged unlawful possession of female wears.

The prosecutor said that the defendant broke the side glass of the vehicle and jumped out, even while in handcuffs.

He said that the damaged glass of the vehicle, owned by one Mr Levi Nwosu, was valued at N15,000.

Uche said that the defendant was eventually re-arrested by the police.

According to him, the offences contravene the provisions of sections 106(b) and 450 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two responsible sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till May 14 for mention. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)