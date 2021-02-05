Man, 36, docked for allegedly assaulting 18-year-old food seller

The Police on Friday arraigned one Augustine Menuba before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old food seller. Menuba, 36, whose address was not provided, was arraigned on a two-count charge of assault and wilful damage.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momoh, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 1, around 7:30 a.m at Afolabi Close, off Lambo Street, Alapere in Ketu area of Lagos. Momoh said that the defendant assaulted the I8-year-old food seller, Previous Israel, by hitting her with a bench on the shoulder, leading to her sustaining injuries. The prosecutor told the court that the defendant was always buying food from the complainant.

She said in the process, he made advances on her, but she was turned him down and reported him to her father who confronted the defendant. Momoh added that the defendant also damaged food stuffs worth N15,000 belonging to the complainant, and a bench valued at N2,000, property of one Uduak Israel, the complainant’s father. She said the offences contravened Sections 173 and 339 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty. The Magistrate, O.M Ajayi, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Ajayi added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide proof of tax payment to the Lagos State Government. She adjourned the case until Feb 15, for mention. (NAN)