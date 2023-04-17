Man, 35, in court over alleged possession of cannabis, pistol

Funmilayo Okunade

The police, on Monday, arraigned a 35-year-old man, Monday Reuben, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged possession of cannabis and locally-made pistol.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on two-count charge of possession of cannabis or Indian hemp and locally-made pistol.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Olumide Bamigbade, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 26 at about 10:00 a.m. in Ise-Ekiti.

Bamigbade said that the defendant had in his possession large quantity of weeds and seeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

He further stated that the defendant also had in his possession one locally-made pistol and two cartridges without licence.

The police prosecutor said that the offences contravened Section 5(b) of the Indian Hemp Act, 1966 and Section 27 (1)(b)(i) of the Firearms Act, 2004.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, while his counsel, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubunmi Bamidele, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till May 24 for hearing. (NAN)