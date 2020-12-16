Man, 35, docked over alleged malicious damage

A 35-year-old man, Felix Okafor, on Wednesday appeared before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging property, valued at N35,000.

Okafor, who has no fixed address is facing charges of malicious damage and breach of public peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuobuosi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 5 at about 8:00 p.m. at Ilogbo community in Ojo near Lagos.

Okuobuosi said that the defendant unlawfully destroyed some plastic chairs, valued at N30, 000 and a plastic table, valued at N5, 000.