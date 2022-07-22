Man, 35, arrested for allegedly raping his 12-yr-old sister in Gombe

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Police Command in Gombe State said it has arrested one Abubakar Hamidu, 35, of Jauro Abare quarters, Gombe, for allegedly raping his 12-year-old younger sister.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Mahid Abubakar, said this on Friday while parading the suspect and other suspects at the command’s headquarters in Gombe.

Abubakar said that the suspect was arrested following a complaint received by the police on July 19 from one Muhammad Hamza of Kasuwan Mata quarters Gombe, who reported the matter at Gombe Divisional Headquarters.

The police spokesperson explained that on June 2 at 4.15p.m, Hamidu allegedly lured his sister into an unoccupied house at the said Jauro Abare quarters and had sexual intercourse with her.

“Similarly in the same month he lured her into a stream and repeated the act.”

Abubakar said on receiving the complaint, Hamidu was arrested and both the victim and the suspect were taken to Police Clinic Gombe for medical examination.

He said that the suspect had confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

The PPRO also said that five other suspects were arrested for various offences ranging from criminal conspiracy, house trespass and theft of dresses or carrying tokens used by public servants.

Abubakar appealed to Gombe State residents to be law abiding and vigilant while reporting suspicious characters in their neighbourhood to the nearest police station.

According to him, assist the police with information on suspicious movements so that the state will continue to remain a pride of peace and security

“The Police Command under the Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babaita is committed to your security and assuring that all criminal cases would be transparently investigated and charged to court to uphold the cause of justice,” he said. (NAN)

