Man, 35, allegedly defiles 12-year-old beside gutter

November 8, 2021 Favour Lashem



An Iyaganku Family Court sitting in Ibadan, on Monday, ordered remand of Lukumon Azeez, 35, for alleged defilement of a 12-year-old.Azeez, of  Alubiagba Compound, Ayetoro-Oke, in Oyo State,  is charged on count of defilement. Chief Magistrate, Mr S. H . Adebisi, who did take plea of defendant due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered that he should be kept at Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo Town.Adebisi ordered that defendant should be  remanded pending advice of Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He adjourned case until Nov. 29 for mention.Earlier, prosecutor, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, told court that Azeez, on Oct. 25,  at 7.30 p.m., at Ayetoro-Oke, unlawfully had sexual intercourse  with the minor  in the neighborhood.“The victim was running  an errand within the neighborhood; she was asked to go and  buy onions when the defendant waylaid her on the way and defiled her beside a gutter.“

victim called for help, but defendant put his five fingers in her mouth in order to prevent her from  shouting; some people in area came to her rescue and defendant,” Adedeji said.According to Adedeji, alleged offence contravenes Section 34 of state’s Child Rights  Law of  2006. (NAN)

