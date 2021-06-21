Man, 34, docked for allegedly knocking off EKEDC official’s tooth

A man, Olusegun Odele, on Monday, appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, charged with knocking off a woman’s tooth with his fist.

The defendant, 34, who resides in Aguda Area of Lagos, is standing trial for assault, but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sgt. Sodiq Olawale, the prosecutor, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on April 19 at EKEDC office, Sanya, Surulere in Lagos.

He said the defendant, who went to EKEDC office to lodge a complaint about a disconnection, got into an argument with the complainant, one Yetunde Awosika, an official of the company.

Olawale alleged that the defendant assaulted Awosika by hitting her with his fist, dislodging one of her front teeth in the process.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 246 (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Otitoju, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must reside in Lagos and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Otitoju, thereafter, adjourned the case until June 30 for trial (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...